Chinese Taipei has been confirmed as host of the 2023 World Korfball Championships, after an agreement was signed with organisers.

International Korfball Federation (IKF) President Jan Fransoo signed the host-city contract with Chinese Taipei Korfball Association (CTKA) counterpart Edward Huang.

The Championships are expected to be held in October 2023, with the official competition days to be confirmed at a later date.

The contract allows for up to 20 teams to compete at the tournament, which would match the total from this year's event in Durban.

The Championships in the South African city marked a rise from the 16 teams that compete in 2015.





The IKF Council will decide whether the tournament has 16 or 20 teams next year, as well as determining the quota places for each continent.

Bids had also been lodged by The Netherlands and Czech Republic.

Chinese Taipei's bid was supported by the Sport Administration of Chinese Taipei and the Mayor of Taipei.

The CTKA requested permission from the IKF to change the location of the 2020 U21 IKF World Korfball Championship from Hsinchu to Taipei, with the decision receiving approval.