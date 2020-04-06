The International University Sports Federation (FISU) is working hard to reschedule World University Championships postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the organisation's secretary general Eric Saintrond.

A host of World University Championships which had been due to take place this year have been postponed or cancelled in response to growing international concern over COVID-19.

FISU has also cancelled all of its events through to August in response to the virus, which has forced a near total shutdown of sport worldwide.

Saintrond said FISU and its World University Championships team were looking into potentially rearranging the events for later in 2020 or potentially next year.

"The World University Championships team is working hard on the possibility of rescheduling some of the cancelled events, possibly to 2021," Saintrond said.

World University Championships manager Julien Carrel said the organisation had been in contact with its stakeholders regarding the numerous events which have been cancelled or postponed.

FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond thanked staff for their help during the pandemic ©FISU

"Now we are monitoring the situation of the upcoming events with our Medical Commission, our national member federations and respective Local Organising Committees," Carrel added.

"We are also assessing our revised calendars for 2020 and 2021, keeping in mind the worldwide situation and international sports calendar."

FISU staff have been working from home since the middle of last month and Saintrond believes the crisis will "probably change our way of planning, developing and implementing our projects".

"More than ever, our community must be united, and the safety of society must be given top priority," he said in a message to staff.

"I would like to congratulate you and thank you all for your cooperation and support.

"It has not been easy to work from home these last three weeks, but this unprecedented situation is also an opportunity for all of us; to review our methods of managing relationships with all stakeholders."