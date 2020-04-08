Hanno Pevkur has announced a “No One Left Behind” policy as the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Presidential candidate pledges to support smaller nations grow volleyball in their countries.

Pevkur has vowed to establish a solidarity mechanism as part of the policy, if elected.

The mechanism would see at least 10 per cent of the CEV’s commercial revenue redistributed directly to the National Federations.

At least 20 per cent of the venue would be ring-fenced for grassroots projects, Pevkur has claimed.

The pledge comes with a promise to establish a monitoring system to ensure that funds are being used effectively and impactfully by National Federations, rewarding those who have shown commitment to long-term progress.

Pevkur said he will also establish a CEV led and financed business development programme to offer tailored support to National Federations, along with creating a network of leading organisations and experts to partner with CEV and provide strategic advice to national bodies.

Increased investment in educational projects, including expanding the CEV School Project to help smaller Federations and increasing the support for coaches, referees, and key personnel of National Federations and volleyball clubs has also been pledged.

Pevkur has claimed the support will be mostly required by smaller National Federations due to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now is a critical crossroads for European volleyball. We can continue on the same path, or we can choose a new future, with new ambitions and new standards. #thefutureisnow 🏐https://t.co/PYi5x2Yf9S — Hanno Pevkur (@HPevkur) March 10, 2020

"There is no doubt that the upcoming period will be challenging for our European volleyball family, with the postponement of many of our major events, including the Olympic Games,” he said.

“The effects of this will be felt across the board, but no more so than with our smaller Federations, who for many years have been expected to run on very limited resources.

“Now, we simply cannot leave these Federations behind. Small countries are an integral part of European volleyball, and we need to step up and deliver them the support they need, both financially and technically.

“By doing this, we can establish volleyball as a leading sport in every one of our 56-member countries - this must be our target and indeed our responsibility to achieve."

Pevkur says the policy is the third of six pledges he will make in the build-up to the CEV Presidential election.

The Estonian Volleyball Federation President is challenging incumbent Aleksandar Boričić for the CEV Presidency.

Pevkur currently serves as CEV vice-president for development and is a member of the FIVB Board.

He has served as a Member of Parliament in Estonia since 2009, including a nine-year spell as Minister for Social Affairs, Minister of Justice and Minister of the Interior.

The election will take place at the CEV General Assembly, which will be held in Russia’s capital Moscow on June 19.