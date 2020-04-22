The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has moved its Olympic Ambassadors Programme online to inspire children at home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the programme, Olympians usually visit schools around the country, but are now going digital during amid the social restrictions in place in the country.

NZOC education manager Rob Page has been integral to the running of the online presentations between the ambassadors and children.

Page said,: "Our ambassadors normally visit around 40,000 Kiwi school kids in person each year.

"They tell the children stories about their careers and they run activities which inspire the kids to chase their dreams and live healthy active lifestyles.

"The visits are hugely beneficial for the children with the athletes teaching them about well being and delivering educational outcomes, so we're working with our athletes to move the presentations online and make them available to children's parents through our Facebook page."

Commonwealth Games champion weightlifter Richie Patterson was the first to present a live broadcast for 30 minutes on the NZ Olympic Team Facebook page on Thursday.





He spoke about the theme of resilience, inspiring his audience with his journey to the Olympics and also asking those watching to get involved with a couple of exercises he recommended.

Patterson will be followed by other Kiwi Olympians who will be live on the Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am local time.

Hockey player Brooke Neal, another participant, has spoken on the theme of excellence and being the best version of yourself.

Patterson hopes that the children learned something from his presentation.

"Being an ambassador is great because you get to inspire kids to lead better lives," he said.

"Hopefully going online will let us reach even more kids at a time where it's really important to be connecting with our rangatahi."

The Olympic Ambassadors Programme is funded through the Sir Owen Glenn Olympic Legacy, with the presentations aimed at primary- and intermediate-age students.