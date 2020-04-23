Barry Hendricks has claimed his suspension as South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) Acting President is unconstitutional as he called for the Board to resign.

Hendricks was suspended last week amid allegations he had blocked the candidacy of rivals ahead of the SASCOC Presidential election.

Eight of the nine members of the SASCOC Board reportedly voted in favour of suspending Hendricks.

The official claimed in a letter that the suspension was "unconstitutional" and that he remained the "legitimately elected first vice-president of SASCOC".

“I will therefore continue my duties as Acting President and do not intend to adhere or respond to further nonsensical and unconstitutional statements of the SASCOC Board on the matter,” Hendricks wrote, according to City Press.

“Over and above my previous request for the Board to step down and for the membership to approve placing the organisation under administration, I now also request that, if this travesty of justice is not rescinded immediately, all Board members who approved the recommendations should resign, as this is an unconstitutional suspension."

Hendricks added that his reputation had been damaged in the media based on "information provided by a group of individuals who showed very poor judgement, very poor leadership skills, a lack of understanding of the constitution, and scarcity of knowledge on handling disputes and legal matters."

Hendricks is among the candidates standing to be the full-time successor to Gideon Sam, who stepped down after passing the age limit of 70 in 2019.

The election has led to conflict erupting within the crisis hit organisation.

The contest to succeed Gideon Sam as SASCOC President has become increasingly controversial ©Getty Images

Alan Fritz, Kaya Majeke and Winston Meyer were also listed as candidates last month, while Athletics South Africa chairman Aleck Skhosana, Free State Rugby President Jerry Segwaba and Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane were not included.

Skhosana and Segwaba have both vowed to challenge their disqualification from the process.

The three candidates had reportedly failed to submit all required documentation.

Tennis South Africa Board member Ntambi Ravele also lodged a challenge after she accused Hendricks of blocking her potential candidacy for the SASCOC Presidency.

Hendricks has denied the allegation, but this led to the SASCOC Board placing him on "special leave" while arbitration proceedings are conducted.

The decision has seen second vice-president Skhosana elevated into the role as Acting SASCOC President.

This is despite Skhosana taking action against SASCOC over his blocked candidacy for the full-time role.

The SASCOC Annual General Meeting was originally scheduled to take place on March 28, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.