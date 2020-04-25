World Archery will hold a remote knockout tournament in May as part of its efforts to fill the void created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition - called the "Lockdown Knockout" - will be first remote archery event to be streamed live on the worldwide governing body's official channels.

World Archery, which has suspended its entire international calendar in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the tournament will only be open to archers "who can safely shoot in socially distanced settings and in accordance with local health guidance".

Eight compound archers - four men and four women - are set to participate, with the qualification period beginning next Friday (May 1).

Matchplay will then follow from May 9 to 17.

World Archery's entire international calendar has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

Matches during the event will be filmed with mobile phones and a live broadcast produced from a remote location.

Winners of the tournament will pocket CHF1,000 (£830/$1,000/€949) and runners-up will take home CHF500 (£415/$513/€475).

World Archery said it would reveal the list of participants on Monday (April 27), before the filmed qualification period gets underway four days later.

Quarter-finals, to be staged between May 9 to 12, and semi-finals, scheduled for May 14 to 15, will be shown live.

The final on May 17 will also be streamed live on the World Archery’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.

The tournament is the latest example of a sport making use of a remote online format during the coronavirus crisis.

The Professional Darts Corporation launched its Home Tour earlier this month, while other International Federations are showing repeats of previous competitions to fill gaps in the schedule.