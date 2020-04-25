The Dutch Lottery has increased its financial contribution to the Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) after the two organisations extended their partnership by a year.

The deal between the NOC*NSF and the Dutch Lottery had been due to expire in December of this year but will now run through to the end of 2021.

It means the agreement will be in place beyond the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, rescheduled for July 23 to August 8 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis.

According to the NOC*NSF, the Dutch Lottery has increased its contribution by €1 million (£875,000/$1.1 million).

The NOC*NSF has welcomed the additional contribution from the Dutch Lottery ©NOC*NSF

NOC*NSF director Gerard Dielessen welcomed the extension of the deal with the Dutch Lottery.

"We are very pleased to extend the partnership with the Dutch Lottery by at least another year," said Dielessen.

"Now that the whole of The Netherlands and sports are so badly affected by the virus and the consequences of the necessary measures taken by the Government, it is very nice that we have partners who show solidarity and want to remain so.

"The increase makes it possible to make an extra donation in our Coronanoodfonds Sport and is therefore already very welcome.

"This fund contributes to absorbing the damage that the sport currently suffers on a daily basis."