The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has published guidelines for Anti-Doping Organisations (ADOs) on conducting remote educational programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says the aim is to help ADOs best protect athletes and clean sport.

The guidelines were developed with help from the WADA Education Committee.

WADA education director Amanda Hudson said: "Along with many businesses around the world, WADA and many ADOs have implemented remote working practices.

"This of course has impacted the delivery of some aspects of anti-doping programmes, including education.

"While ADOs are strongly advised to follow the instructions of their relevant healthcare authorities to ensure the proper protection of athletes and Athlete Support Personnel, WADA believes that adjusted education programmes may still be carried out at this time.

"In fact, it may even be the perfect opportunity to engage for education purposes, as many athletes and Athlete Support Personnel may find themselves with additional time on their hands."

Remote education programmes are being encouraged by WADA ©WADA

The guidance document highlights how ADOs can implement education programmes remotely.

This includes effective techniques for learning at a distance and ways to sustain engagement from those studying.

WADA added that the guidance included "alternative ideas" to accommodate the differing ways technology is used and available around the world.

WADA has also stressed that although anti-doping activities have been limited due to the pandemic, testing is still to be done where possible.

There have been in excess of 6.87 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the globe, resulting in the deaths of at least 398,000 people.