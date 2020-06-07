FIFA to announce COVID-19 financial relief plan "in the coming weeks"

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has told member associations that a plan of financial relief will be presented to the FIFA Council "in the coming weeks".

Infantino also reiterated that health will remain FIFA's priority as it attempts to resume international football and that there is "a need to be patient when considering the right time to bring fans back to the stadiums".

While domestic club football has returned in countries such as Germany, South Korea and Portugal, the international calendar has been disrupted to allow that to happen.

"The need for top club football to resume has understandably taken priority, but we must also consider national teams, women's football, lower-tier domestic leagues, youth and the grassroots game," Infantino said in an address.

"We have to show unity across all aspects of football and make sure football can resume in its globality.

"This is our priority and our financial relief plan will also follow this principle.

"We are developing a system which is manageable, but also needs-based.

"We want the financial relief plan to have a broad reach that includes women's football and that operates in a modern, efficient and transparent way.

"This means having a robust governance structure, which also ensures accountability on how the financial sums will be allocated."

Gianni Infantino floated the idea of salary caps for the club game ©Getty Images

FIFA plans to organise a series of online discussions with all member associations and stakeholders to assess proposals.

Infantino offered an update on discussions regarding the calendar for international matches, saying that there had been "good progress".

Along with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), FIFA has announced proposed dates for matches in the second round of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Matches postponed in March are now scheduled to take place on October 8 and 13, while those originally scheduled for June are hoped to be played on November 12 and 17.

Infantino told national governing bodies: "I firmly believe that our future can only be shaped by discussing it with you, the Member Associations of FIFA.

"Because you are FIFA.

And we cannot and will not take decisions in some back door meetings amongst a small group of people.

These times are definitely over!

Now it’s your turn.

And we want to listen to your views on important topics such as the future international match calendar and the competitions."

The increased number of games players are playing in a season, how competitions should be organised in the future and financial regulations for the club game are among the topics Infantino wants debated.

Infantino also floated the idea of salary caps and a limit to transfer fees.

"I personally advocate for clearer and stricter financial regulations," said the FIFA President.