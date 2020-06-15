Nadezhda Ryabets believes she is "ready to do the impossible" at the re-arranged Tokyo 2020 Olympics as Kazakhstan's sole female qualifier so far.

The 20-year-old middleweight booked her place at the Games in Japan after reaching the semi-finals of the Asia-Oceania qualification tournament in Jordan's capital Amman in March.

Kazakhstan is one of the powerhouses of Olympic boxing, with the country claiming seven gold medals since their Olympic debut at Atlanta 1996.

That is nearly half of the 16 golds they have won across all sport, although all the boxing champions have been men.

"I tried to show a beautiful style of boxing in the Asian and Oceanian Olympic boxing qualifying event in Amman and we tried to select the best tactic to our opponents," said Ryabets, a former junior world and youth Asian champion who won bronze at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

"I think we have done it successfully.

"I was keeping my eyes always on the ball and I felt myself strong in the event.

"I gave it everything in the bouts and I think my power delivered for me the Olympic spot for Tokyo.

"I respected my rivals who were all qualified opponents and I believe the strongest ones have been selected in my weight class.

Nadezhda Ryabets said she wants to achieve the "impossible" at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"When I reached the semi-finals I was over the moon.

"That quota place was our goal with my coach in the qualification event and I think we deserved that success.

"We are so pleased to be able to represent Team Kazakhstan at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"The Olympic quota motivates me to train even more and to make more efforts in the preparation to accomplish my next goal.

"My first dream came true but I know I have to still do many things.

"I was the lone woman boxer from Kazakhstan who succeeded in the Asian and Oceanian Olympic boxing qualifying event.

"I would like to show my maximum performance and over my limits in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I am ready to do the impossible and to change it to possible."

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will now take place next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryabets could be joined by other women in the Kazakh team, as a world qualification event, which was also postponed due to COVID-19, is still due to take place.