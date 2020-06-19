Star athletes to hold virtual workouts in celebration of Olympic Day

Star athletes are set to hold a number of virtual workouts to celebrate Olympic Day on June 23.

American gymnast Laurie Hernandez, who earned team gold and balance beam silver at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, is set be involved, alongside Martin Fourcade of France, a five-times Olympic biathlete champion.

Britain's taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad, a bronze medallist at London 2012 and silver medallist at Rio 2016, will be holding a workout, as will Indian Commonwealth wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat.

Tongan Pita Taufatofua, known for competing in taekwondo at Rio 2016 and freestyle skiing at Pyeongchang 2018, is also due to make an appearance.

Training at home doesn't stop you from working out with a buddy. 🐶💪⁠#StayActive this #OlympicDay, June 23 with the biggest online workout with Olympians from all over the world!

⁠

📽️: @dariyaderkach (IG)

⁠@WorldAthletics ⁠@ItaliaTeam_it pic.twitter.com/zuTr6F5dmZ — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) June 19, 2020

Olympic Day was first celebrated in 1948, with National Olympic Committees now holding sports, cultural and educational activities to mark the occasion.

These celebrations have been moved online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The online workouts will be incorporated into the International Olympic Committee's campaign to help people stay active during the crisis - #StayHealthy, #StayStrong, and #StayActive.

A number of home workouts by athletes can already be found on the Olympic Channel.