The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has rescheduled its 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament for 2021 and moved the event from original hosts India to Austria.

Austria has been confirmed as the venue for the competition, set to take place from May 26 to 30 in Graz.

Bengaluru in India had been due to stage the tournament, where a total of six places at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are on offer, this year before the event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIBA postponed the qualifier less than three weeks before Tokyo 2020 was pushed back to 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Olympic Qualification Tournament - involving a total of 40 teams - will be the first major FIBA 3x3 event to be held in Austria.

Organisers have promised a green event at a 2,000-capacity temporary venue on the main square in Graz.

"FIBA is delighted that the road to the Olympics will stop in Graz's iconic Hauptplatz and that the Austrian authorities have vowed to make it the greenest, most sustainable event to date, which is entirely in line with our concept of reduced ecological footprint of 3x3," said FIBA Europe executive director Kamil Novak.

A total of 20 teams are due to feature in both the men’s and women’s qualification tournaments in Graz.

Three Tokyo 2020 berths will be available from each competition.

The final men's and women's places in the inaugural Olympic 3x3 event are due to be decided at the FIBA 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Budapest.

The competition in the Hungarian capital had been scheduled to run from April 24 to 26 before joining other major sports events in being postponed due to the global health crisis.

FIBA has not yet confirmed new dates for the tournament.

A total of 16 teams, eight per gender, will compete in 3x3 at Tokyo 2020, rearranged for July 23 to August 8 next year.