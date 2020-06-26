FIFA budgeting for 25 per cent hike in cost of Tokyo 2020 football tournament

FIFA is budgeting for a 25 per cent hike in the cost of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic football tournament.

A new financial document, circulated in the wake of Thursday’s FIFA Council meeting, states: "The Olympic football tournaments that were due to take place in 2020 have been postponed until 2021.

"The tournament budget has been revised to include additional costs of $4 million (£3.2 million/€3.5 million), driven by rescheduling fees."

The football body’s 2018 financial report includes the statement: "As part of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, FIFA will be investing a total of $16 million (£12.6 million/€14 million) in the Olympic football tournaments."

The additional $4 million equates, therefore, to 25 per cent, carrying the overall expected cost to FIFA to $20 million (£15.8 million/€17.6 million).

While the Olympic football competition is an unusual beast in that it uses multiple venues, rather than being confined to one or two sites like the vast majority of Summer Olympic sports, FIFA’s assessment of the likely additional cost of Tokyo 2020’s postponement will be of interest to other International Federations (IFs).

Brazil are the men's Olympic football champions, with Germany winning the women's contest at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

No other Summer Olympic IF has anything like the financial firepower of world football’s governing body.

While, even in the age of coronavirus, an additional $4 million expense scarcely amounts to a rounding error for FIFA, there are other IFs for which, one imagines, a 25 per cent hike in the organisation costs of an Olympic tournament they are required to bear would be a matter for concern.

As originally configured, the Olympic football competition is set to be spread over seven stadia, two in Tokyo and one each in nearby Yokohama and Saitama.

The other three venues are the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, the Miyagi Stadium and, on the northern island of Hokkaido, the flashy Sapporo Dome.

Several of these were used for the 2002 World Cup co-hosted with South Korea.

In May, the International Olympic Committee estimated the cost to itself of the planned postponement of Tokyo 2020 at up to $650 million (£513.5 million/€572 million).