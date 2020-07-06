The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has released dates for the organisation's Annual Symposium and Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) Symposium in 2021.

WADA said the confirmed dates are for planning purposes, amid the ongoing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Annual Symposium is scheduled to take place from March 17 to 18 at the SwissTech Convention Centre in Lausanne next year.

The 16th edition of the symposium has been given the title "Partnering to Deliver Clean Sport for Athletes in a New Era".

WADA says it will offer a unique and practical event, giving anti-doping stakeholders the opportunity to interact and learn from one another.

The event is designed for anti-doping practitioners from International Federations, National and Regional Anti-Doping Organisations and Major Event Organisations.

Representatives from Athlete Commissions, Governments, WADA-accredited laboratories and Athlete Passport Management Units will also attend, alongside service providers, researchers and the media.

WADA said it particularly encourages the participation of Anti-Doping Organisations' athletes and athlete representatives, given the theme of the symposium.

The anti-doping watchdog added that it had opted not to hold a full-day athlete session as part of the symposium due to the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee holding major athlete forums next year.

It was stressed, however, that athletes and athlete matters would be central to the two day event.

A draft agenda and logistical information is expected to be provided by WADA when registration opens in the final quarter of 2020.

WADA's Annual Symposium is due to take place in Lausanne ©Getty Images

The TUE Symposium is scheduled to take place in South Korean city Incheon from April 21 to 23.

It will be the fifth edition of the event and will be hosted by the Korea Anti-Doping Agency.

Physicians and representatives of National Anti-Doping Organisations, International Federations, Major Event Organisations and other international sports bodies are expected to attend.

WADA said the primary objective of the symposium is to harmonise the approach to TUEs, which ensure that athletes with legitimate medical conditions may participate in sport despite their need for a prohibited substance or method.

The event will include discussions on the revised international standard for TUEs, which will come into effect on January 1.

Interactive discussions will also be held on medical cases, medico-legal issues, retroactive TUEs and the challenges regarding the global harmonisation of practices.

WADA said it is committed to ensuring the health and safety of the community and the agency's staff.

The organisation said it will continue to monitor the coronavirus pandemic's evolution, and will base its decisions on whether to hold the events in person or virtually on directives given by public health authorities.