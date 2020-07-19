The Ocean Race in 2021 postponed by one year because of coronavirus pandemic

The 2021 edition of The Ocean Race has been postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Organisers have announced that the 2021 round-the-world sailing race will begin in Alicante in Spain in October 2022, 12 months after it had been scheduled to start.

The finish date has also been pushed back by one year, with the event set to conclude in Genoa in Italy in the summer of 2023.

"We now find ourselves in unprecedented times and our first priority is with all those who have been and continue to be affected by the pandemic," said race chairman Richard Brisius, who also served as chief executive of Stockholm-Åre's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Ocean Race has set out a 10-year plan for the event ©The Ocean Race

"As an international sporting competition, with stops on six continents, we are deeply connected to the changing reality of sailors, teams, cities and partners across the world.

"We have worked positively together over the past months to develop a stable and improved future, and this has led to the first ever 10-year plan of The Ocean Race, a 10-year plan adapted to the new reality in an innovative, sustainable and responsible way.

"This provides improved opportunities for sailors, teams, cities and partners to prepare properly for The Ocean Race and it gives fans something outstanding to look forward to over the coming years."

The next three editions of The Ocean Race will be fully-crewed, around the world yacht races and are set to take place in 2022-2023, 2026-2027 and 2030-2031.