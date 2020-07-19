Serena Guthrie and Jo Harten have returned to the England Netball programme after being selected on the Vitality Roses squad for the 2020-2021 campaign.

Both players are back in the setup after taking breaks following the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool, where hosts England earned the bronze medal.

Harten took a six-month period off from the sport, while Guthrie decided to step away for a year.

The pair are part of a 24-strong squad chosen for the 2020-2021 international campaign.

England Netball has also announced a five-phase plan to return to training, due to start with the first stage - individual training - at two elite centres in Bisham and Manchester on July 21.

Jo Harten is also back in the team after taking a break following the 2019 Netball World Cup ©Getty Images

"It is wonderful to see some experienced names coming back into the programme after taking a well-deserved break following the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup, including the likes of Jo Harten and Serena Guthrie," said head coach Jess Thirlby.

"We have a real mix of new and experienced talent in this group, from rising stars like Razia Quashie, to Jade Clarke who has 176 caps for England under her belt.

"It’s a really strong and diverse group to be working with, which is exciting and shows the strength in depth we have in character and ability.

"We are working hard to establish clarity regarding what will happen with 2020-21 international fixtures due to the current climate and as soon as we can safely all come back together, we will be raring to get back out there in front of the netball family."

