Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) President Raffaele Chiulli says members can be proud of the "resilience" they have shown in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and praised digital campaigns launched in response to the crisis.

The global health crisis led to the cancellation or postponement of numerous events - chief among them the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games - and the world of sport is still some way off returning to normal, with few global competitions taking place.

With Tokyo 2020 rescheduled for the same window in 2021, GAISF has vowed to schedule its major events around the postponed Games.

Chiulli is also SportAccord President, and the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit - set to be held in Lausanne in April - was cancelled, although the International Federation Forum is still scheduled to be held in the same destination on November 4 and 5.

"We can be proud of the remarkable resilience sport has shown and continues to show in an extremely testing period for everyone," Chiulli wrote in an address to members.

With the support of @Olympics, we are delighted to announce the launch of https://t.co/wqsSEnIo0X, a web portal dedicated to #sustainability issues such as #climatechange, #economicinequality and #socialinjustice.



Click here for more details ➡️ https://t.co/aSxyt9ezAF pic.twitter.com/nFWKvD1Qm7 — GAISF (@gaisf_sport) June 30, 2020

"At GAISF, we are extremely proud to see so many of our Members demonstrating great imagination when creating innovative projects and digital campaigns involving athletes.

"The social, physical and mental health benefits of these online campaigns are of great value.

"For the fans, it is your campaigns that continue to provide an emotional connection, a sense of community and a form of escapism.

"It is encouraging to see that our community is united behind the common goal of utilising the power of sport as a symbol of positivity, hope and progress."

The GAISF General Assembly was due to be held in April but could not go ahead because of the pandemic - when it is held, potentially in November - the organisation will name the winners of its Sustainability Award, Chiulli has revealed.

GAISF last month signed up to the United Nations Alliance of Civilisation’s One Humanity campaign, which aims to use sport to promote diversity and positive societal changes.

GAISF also launched the sustainability.sport portal in June, with support from the International Olympic Committee.

The platform features "resources to inform, educate and inspire" and showcases sustainability drives within sport.