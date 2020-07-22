Ex-New Zealand boxer Cox given two-year doping ban despite believing career over

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has announced a two-year ban for boxer Roseanna Cox, who failed a drugs test while believing career in the sport was over.

Cox tested positive for furosemide following an out-of-competition test on March 29 last year - although said she did not realise she was still a registered member of England Boxing and therefore liable to be tested for performance-enhancing drugs.

Furosemide, a diuretic, appears on the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List as it can be used as a masking agent.

Cox represented New Zealand at the 2014 International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's World Boxing Championships, losing in the first round of the middleweight competition.

She went on to win an English amateur title and later represent England.

In 2018, while based in London, Cox turned professional but was denied a licence by the British Boxing Board of Control on medical grounds due to concerns over a cyst on her brain.

Cox told UKAD that due to this she believed her boxing career was over and did not anticipate still being registered as an England Boxing member.

Roseanna Cox has been banned for two years despite the rules violation being deemed unintentional ©Getty Images

She had been prescribed furosemide and took it before a photoshoot earlier in March 2019, Cox said.

UKAD said the anti-doping violation "is not deemed 'intentional' as that term is defined in the ADR [Anti-Doping Rules]", but a two-year ban was nonetheless given.

It has been backdated to May 16 2019, meaning Cox is banned until May 16 of next year.

UKAD director of operations Pat Myhill commented: "Becoming a member of a National Governing Body (NGB) means that athletes agree to abide by Anti-Doping Rules.

"As part of this, they are also subject to testing at any time, any place.

"Athletes are urged to update or consult their NGBs if their circumstances change.

"Athletes should never just assume that the Anti-Doping Rules do not apply to them."