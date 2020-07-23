Women's large hill ski jumping will feature at the Nordic World Ski Championships for the first time in 2021, it has been confirmed.

The discipline will debut in Oberstdorf in Germany next year after a request from Norway was initially approved by the International Ski Federation's (FIS) Council in February.

This needed to be ratified at the FIS Congress in May, but this gathering was cancelled by the coronavirus crisis and there was not enough time for the rubber-stamping before the Oberstdorf 2021 final programme announcement.

The FIS has confirmed that this means the February decision will stand, and the first women's large hill world champion will be crowned next year.

It means there will be gender parity with the men, with both genders contesting a normal hill, large hill and team event.

A mixed team event will also take place, meaning seven ski jumping gold medals will be won in all.

Women's large hill has already been contested on the FIS World Cup circuit, with Oberstdorf the first venue to stage a competition.

Three more large hill events have since been held there.

"Confirmation of its inclusion by the FIS Congress in May 2020 would already have been a tight timeline for the Oberstdorf 2021 organisers to implement the event in the programme, but the re-scheduled FIS Congress in October is far too late for them," said FIS President Gian Franco Kasper.

Katharina Althaus welcomed the addition of women's large hill ski jumping to the World Championship programme ©Getty Images

"Therefore the decision of the Council in February 2020 could be implemented."

Florian Stern, the chief executive of Oberstdorf 2021, added: "The FIS Council's decision to include the large hill into the women's ski jumping programme makes us very happy.

"The women will crown a world champion from the large hill for the first time in Oberstdorf.

"For us as the organisers, this is a great honour."

Germany's Olympic normal hill silver medallist Katharina Althaus welcomed the chance to compete for two individual world titles on home snow next year.

"This will be an unforgettable championship," the 24-year-old, a triple world champion in team events, said.

"We are jumping from the large hill for the first time and will get to enjoy the amazing atmosphere in Oberstdorf.

"I really can't wait.

"The level of performance in our World Cup is definitely high enough so that now is the right time to also have a women's world champion from the large hill."

Women's Nordic combined will also join the World Championship programme for the first time in Oberstdorf, with a normal hill event.