The World Karate Federation (WKF) has announced the postponement of the Karate 1-Premier League leg in Moscow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Competition had been scheduled to take place in the Russian capital from October 2 to 4.

The WKF said the coronavirus pandemic meant the required guarantees for the event could not be provided.

This includes adequate safety measures for fans, athletes and staff members.

The WKF suggested the event could be re-arranged in Moscow by the end of the year, although a possible date is yet to be confirmed.

"The health and well-being of the athletes and all other participants are the top priorities of the WKF," the governing body's statement said.

"Karate's international governing body will continue monitoring the situation to ensure the best conditions for all the parties involved."

Competition had been scheduled to take place in Moscow in October ©WKF

The competition in Moscow is the last event of the year in the Karate 1-Premier League series.

The circuit opened in Paris, before stops in Dubai and Salzburg.

Competitions in the Moroccan capital Rabat and Madrid were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's Karate World Championships in Dubai were also postponed until 2021 last month.

A one-year delay to the event, which had been scheduled to take place from November 17 to 22, was approved by the WKF.

Postponing the 2021 World Championships has had a knock-on effect for the 2022 edition of the event in Budapest, which has moved to 2023.