The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Presidential Council has discussed strategies for the sports during and after the coronavirus pandemic, in order to "reshape and modernise the way international events are rolled out".

How Baseball and Softball World Cups are organised was among the main topics on the agenda during the Council's latest meeting.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari had previously suggested the organisation might need to make changes to World Cups in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

In May, Fraccari said it may not be realistic to gather 12 or 16 teams in one place to play a World Cup and claimed it could be easier to play regional competitions, and then organise a "final four" to decide the world champions.

Excellent WBSC Presidential Council meeting reviewing the COVID-19 status in the baseball and softball community as well as discussing the future of international baseball and softball post COVID.

Fraccari also said it will "probably be extremely difficult to find Organising Committees willing to host our competitions" in future years "because there will be other priorities in the world".

The WBSC Presidential Council decided to make online tools available to prospective new countries that are growing the game and looking to potentially establish a new National Federation.

Continuing to ensure e-learning courses, webinars and other development tools are available to its members was also discussed at the meeting.

The Presidential Council "looked at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the new COVID-19 world, and how to realise WBSC's growth targets in this type of climate", the WBSC said.