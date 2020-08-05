The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Athletes' Commission is planning to hold a series of webinars as society continues to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

One webinar will cover psychological support for players who have faced mental health challenges during periods of lockdown, amid training challenges and cancelled events.

A webinar on COVID-19 prevention and the safe return of baseball and softball is also planned, as well as a session on the WBSC's safeguarding policy.

The policy is still being reviewed with the help of the WBSC Legal Commission, with the webinar on this topic planned for when this work is complete.

Members of the Athletes' Commission discussed the webinars at a virtual meeting which was attended by WBSC President Ricardo Fraccari.

Justin Suber also co-chairs the WBSC Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

He updated members of the Commission, which is co-chaired by Venezuelan softball player Maria Soto and Australian baseball player Justin Suber.

The other members of the Commission are Randolph Oduber of Aruba, Ashley Stephenson and Erika Polidori of Canada, Bruno Motroni of Argentina and Pauline Prade of France.

Soto reaffirmed that the Commission intends to be represented at every WBSC event.

"We will be there to support athletes and spread the word on the work we do," she said.