The International Cycling Union (UCI) has condemned the "dangerous behaviour" by Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen after he caused a crash which sent compatriot Fabio Jakobsen into the barriers on the finishing straight of the first stage of the Tour de Pologne.

Groenewegen, who has been disqualified, could face further sanctions after the high-speed crash, which occurred metres from the finishing straight in Katowice and led to several other riders crashing at the conclusion of the stage.

The two sprinters were seeking to secure victory on the opening day of the event, the first stage race since the resumption of the UCI WorldTour season following an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The UCI strongly condemns the dangerous behaviour of rider Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Wisma), who sent Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) into the barriers a few metres from the finish, causing a collective crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland," the UCI said in a statement.

"Groenewegen was disqualified from the race by the commissaires' panel.

"The UCI, which considers the behaviour unacceptable, immediately referred the matter to the Disciplinary Commission to request the imposition of sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the facts."

Groenewegen led a bunch sprint in the closing metres but faced competition from Jakobsen, with the Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider aiming to overtake on the finishing straight.

Our rider @FabioJakobsen is being tended to by the doctors after his crash in #TDP20. — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 5, 2020

Jakobsen crashed into the barriers after Groenewegen moved to the right.

Groenewegen, who rides for Jumbo-Visma, crossed the line first before falling in the aftermath of the collision with Jakobsen.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step said Jakobsen was being attended to by team doctors following the crash.

The race website currently lists Jakobsen as the stage winner in a time of 4 hours, 31min, 50sec.

France's Marc Sarreau and Luka Mezgec of Slovenia are listed as completing the top three on the same time.

The stage began at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów and saw riders complete a hilly 195.8 kilometre route to Katowice, where the race concluded in the bunch sprint.

Day one of the race also marked the first anniversary of the death of Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, who crashed at last year's race.

The 22-year-old crashed on stage three of the 2019 Tour de Pologne after falling into a concrete culvert, with the cause of the incident still unknown, and later died in hospital during surgery.