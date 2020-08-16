Japan is set to keep the limit of spectators at sporting events at 5,000 as coronavirus cases in the Olympic and Paralympic host country remain high.

The limit had been put in place until the end of August but is set to be extended, as reported by news agency Kyodo.

This will affect Nippon Professional Baseball games and J-League matches, although organisers of the latter had already decided to keep the 5,000 spectator limit until at least September .

The limit was increased from 1,000 to 5,000 on July 10.

Japan has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the past three days, leading to the extension of the spectator limit.

In total, the country has reported more than 53,500 cases and 1,085 deaths.

There are also concerns about the coronavirus figures in Japanese capital Tokyo, which is due to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year.

There have now been more than 17,000 cases of coronavirus in the city, with 338 deaths.

The J-League had already decided to keep its spectator limit to 5,000 until September ©Getty Images

To prevent the spread of the virus, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged people to avoid travelling or returning to their hometowns during the holidays.

Venues serving alcohol are also expected to close by 10pm until the end of August.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan and around the world, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were delayed by a year and are now scheduled to open on July 23 2021.

Coronavirus countermeasures are viewed as key to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place next year following their postponement.

The process will be led by the Japanese Government as part of a three-party council, which will also feature the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

Meetings are set to begin this autumn to determine "robust countermeasures" and which are expected to be announced by the end of 2020.

With thousands of athletes due to arrive from across the world to take part in the Games, the health situation outside Japan will also need to improve if they are to go ahead.