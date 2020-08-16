CACSO Legal Commission still looking into Panama's withdrawal as host of Central American and Caribbean Games

The Central American and Caribbean Sports Organization's (CACSO) Legal Commission is till considering the next steps following Panama's withdrawal from hosting the Central American and Caribbean Games in 2022.

Panama withdrew from hosting the Games last month, with the COVID-19 pandemic cited as the reason behind the decision.

This week CACSO called an Extraordinary General Assembly at less than 24 hours' notice to discuss the situation, with the meeting held online.

CACSO President Luis Mejia Oviedo reported the Legal Commission, chaired by Christopher Samuda, is analysing the next steps the organisation could take regarding Panama's withdrawal as host.

Oviedo has previously pledged to find a new host for the Games in time for 2022, with Puerto Rico's Sara Rosario appointed as chair of a new CASCO Venues Commission set up to try to find a replacement.

The CACSO President also criticised Panamanian authorities before for relaying the decision to withdraw as hosts to the media first, rather than the body responsible for the event.

The pandemic also dominated much of the remainder of the Extraordinary General Assembly, with Oviedo claiming that CASCO had not stopped working during the global health crisis.

He announced the creation of 11 work commissions, which are set to be chaired by each of the CACSO Executive Board members.

CACSO called an online Extraordinary General Assembly with less than 24 hours of notice ©CASCO

Guadeloupe Regional Olympic and Sports Committee President Alain Sorèze gave a progress report on the Caribbean Games set to be held in the country next year, while President of the Central American Sports Organization Henry Núñez provided an update on the 2021 Central American Sports Games in Santa Tecla in El Salvador.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic was invited to the meeting and offered words of encouragement to CACSO.

"The best way we are going to have to be able to face the challenges we have today is with unity, support," the Chilean said.

"There is no other way."

The 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games are scheduled to be the 24th edition of the event, which was first held in Mexico City in 1926.

The Games were last held in Colombian city Barranquilla in 2018, which saw 37 countries competing across 36 sports.

Panama City had been scheduled to host the Games for the third time, following 1938 and 1970.