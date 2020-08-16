The Norwegian Biathlon Association (NSSF) is making contingency plans in case a planned training camp in France cannot go ahead in October, with changing location to Italy one option.

Norway's top biathletes are scheduled to head to Bessans for altitude training, but national team manager Per-Arne Botnan says it could be moved to Lavazè in Italy due to France's recent upturn in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to Norwegian publication VG, Botnan said: "We will meet the health team now to see if it is possible to carry out a gathering where we carry out the same corona rules as here at home."

France is a red nation in Norway's colour-coded risk system, with the NSSF now discussing recent changes made by authorities that saw all green countries turn to yellow despite no rise in COVID-19 cases.

"There is no point in carrying out the altitude stay if all athletes have to be quarantined when they return," added Botnan.

"Then we can just as well stay home and train."

The potential new plan would see the team fly from Oslo to Munich and then drive in cars to Lavazè, where they could stay in isolation.

Sweden's top cross-country skiers will be training in their home nation in the coming months ©Getty Images

In a similar development, Sweden's cross-country skiing team will stay in the country this autumn, with a usual trip to France at the end of August being scrapped.

National team manager Anders Byström cited the pandemic as the reason for this change.

"Considering the world situation and the pandemic that continues to grow in many countries, we believe together with the medical team's knowledge and experience, that we will take our responsibility and stay in Sweden during the autumn," Byström said.

"The risks of travelling to France or Italy this autumn are considered too great compared to the profits.

"This applies, for example, to increased spread of infection, the risk of becoming ill with COVID-19, ending up in quarantine situations or situations where we cannot travel home as we wish.

"We have awesome training facilities here at home in Sweden at our contract locations so I am not worried that the training will be negatively affected."

The national team will go to Trollhättan on August 24 to have a camp tied in with roller ski competitions in the Alliance Race Action Week on August 27 and 28, then plan to go to Sollefteå for a further camp in September.