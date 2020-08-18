French rider Marion Sicot has reportedly lodged complaints to the International Cycling Union (UCI) Ethics Commission and local authorities against her former Doltcini-Van Eyck team manager over alleged sexual harassment.

Sicot was suspended from cycling last June following a positive test for erythropoietin (EPO), which could result in a four-year ban.

Having initially denied taking the substance, Sicot admitted to using EPO earlier this year.

She alleged that the decision to use EPO followed abuse from her team manager Marc Bracke.

According to Cyclingnews, Sicot has confirmed she has filed a complaint with the UCI Ethics Commission against Bracke, alleging six rule violations concerning sexual harassment, discrimination, violating contract rules and fraud.

The UCI has reportedly launched a formal investigation.

Sicot has also lodged a criminal complaint to authorities in Orleans in France, centered on sexual harassment.

French broadcaster Stade 2 obtained a series of text messages between Sicot and Bracke earlier this year.

The messages showed Bracke requesting front and back photos of Sicot in a bikini.

Sicot said that Bracke had requested the images every Monday beginning in November 2018 to keep track of her weight.

Sicot alleges that Bracke had said without the photos, he would not include her on the team to compete in the races.

Cyclingnews reported that Bracke has not responded to the allegations.

The UCI are formally investigating the case ©Getty Images

Doltcini-Van Eyck issued a statement in March admitting Bracke had asked for photos to "follow the progression of her condition/overweight", with the team claiming the practice "was normal in earlier times".

The team accused Sicot of sacrificing Bracke to justify her mistake.

Doltcini-Van Eyck suggested her depression was "probably invented" and claimed Sicot was "making use of the actual #MeToo mood" in an attempt to receive a shorter suspension.

The UCI has already begun a formal investigation into the Doltcini-Van Eyck women's team.

It followed allegations made by Canada's Maggie Coles-Lyster and American rider Sara Youmans.

Coles-Lyster alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a team assistant in 2017.

Youmans has alleged inappropriate conduct by Bracke during her contract negotiations in 2019.