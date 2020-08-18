British Gymnastics has suspended two of Olympic bronze medallist Amy Tinkler's former coaches at South Durham Gymnastics Club.

Confirmation from the governing body that the two coaches, which ITV News reported are Rachel Wright and Nicola Preston, had been suspended comes more than a month after Tinkler revealed she had retired in January after making a formal complaint to British Gymnastics and not because of injury.

Tinkler, bronze medallist in the floor event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, said her complaint had not been resolved despite being submitted eight months ago.

The 20-year-old was critical of the length of time taken by British Gymnastics to rule on the complaint, which relates to South Durham Gymnastics Club and part of British Gymnastics' coaching staff.

"Two coaches from South Durham Gymnastics Club are currently suspended," British Gymnastics said in a statement.

"Suspension is a neutral act intended to protect both parties in a compliant.

"We're not in a position to comment further on these suspensions or on any other coaches at the moment."

Tinkler is among the high-profile British gymnasts to have made allegations of abuse in recent weeks in the wake of the Netflix documentary Athlete A, which focuses on the sexual abuse scandal in the sport in the United States.

British Gymnastics has commissioned an independent review, being overseen by UK Sport and Sport England after the organisation stepped aside following criticism of its involvement, into the allegations.

Jane Allen, the organisation's chief executive, last week admitted the governing body had "fallen short" in protecting its members.

Gymnastics New Zealand and the Royal Dutch Gymnastics Union have announced similar independent review processes in recent weeks.