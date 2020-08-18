Hungary hosts first international Challenger Cup since start of pandemic

Hungary has hosted the first international Challenger Cup competition since the coronavirus pandemic halted global teqball competitions.

Competition in the teqball event was held in the city of Eger, with representatives from Romania, Tunisia and Algeria joining the host nation.

Reigning world champions Ádám Blázsovics and Csaba Bányik were among those to participate in the mixed gender beach teqball singles event.

World Championship bronze medallist Apor Györgydeák of Romania overcame Hungary’s Martin Csereklye 2-0 in the final.

"First of all, I am very happy to be able to compete internationally again after such a long time," Györgydeák said.

"It was a prestigious tournament and I had to give 110 per cent in every match.

"This was my first event on the beach, so I'm glad I did so well and I was able to get to the top of the podium.

"I'm looking forward to the next tournaments as well.

"Finally, I would like to commend the fantastic organisation."

COVID-19 precautionary measures were in place at the event ©FITEQ

The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) said the event ran smoothly, with COVID-19 precautionary measures in place to ensure the safety of all involved.

The governing body added that prize money and world ranking points were on offer at the event.

World ranking points were halved in comparison to typical Challenger Cup events as part of a temporary measure introduced to maintain parity for athletes all around the world with travel restrictions still in place for some countries.

The tournament had featured group matches, before a knock-out stage involving the final 16 players.

Hungary’s capital Budapest is now set to host a beach Challenger Cup event on September 5 to 6.