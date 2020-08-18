Christian Taylor, the double Olympic and four-times world triple jump champion, is among the line-up in Hungary tomorrow at the second World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting of the season.

Among the US athlete’s opponents at the 10th Gyulai Memorial event in Szekesfehervar will be Portugal‘s naturalised Cuban Pedro Pablo Pichardo, who like him is one of the six men to have bettered 18 metres.

Also in the field will be a more recently established talent, Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango, who extended his own African triple jump record with 17.66m to win world bronze last year and who set an African indoor record of 17.77m earlier this year.

Taylor, who jumped as a guest at the Austrian Championships last weekend, reaching 17.13m, is one of six world champions due to take part, three of whom are from the United States.

World 200m champion Noah Lyles returns to action after his 19.76sec clocking at last Friday’s opening Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season in Monaco – this time in the 100 metres, where he ran a career best of 9.86 last year.

He will face fellow US racer Michael Rodgers and Britain’s Adam Gemili, who missed out on a world 200m medal by one place last year.

Gemili is also entered in the 200m where he'll face Elijah Hall-Thompson, the US indoor record holder over the distance with a time of 20.02.

The women’s 200m will see double world champion and European record holder Dafne Schippers of The Netherlands facing world bronze medallist Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland.

Meanwhile Josephus Lyles, who finished second to his elder brother in Monaco, will run the 400m, seeking his first sub-45sec time and his first international win.

The third of the US world champions, Donavan Brazier, will run below his specialist distance of 800m as he takes part in a rarely run 600 metres event.

He managed a 1min 13.77sec world indoor best at this distance last year and has his eyes on the 1:12.81 world best set in 1986 by his compatriot Johnny Gray.

Having run a 2020 world lead of 1:43:15 on Friday, he is clearly in form.

The high hurdles races feature the two leaders of the world lists so far this year – Spain’s Orlando Ortega and Nadine Visser of The Netherlands.

Ortega faces three of the rivals he headed in the opening Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season in Monaco last Friday as he clocked 13.11sec for the 110m hurdles – Andy Pozzi of Britain, second in a personal best-equalling 13.14, William Belocian of France, who clocked a personal best of 13.18, and US world champion Grant Holloway, who was fourth in 13.19.

Home hopes, meanwhile, will rest on 2017 world bronze medallist Balazs Baji, back after injury.

Visser arrives after four victories in as many 100m hurdles races, including a 12.68 win at the Continental Tour Gold stop in Turku a week ago.

She will face European champion Elvira Herman, the Belarus athlete who has clocked 12.73 this season and who has recently spoken up on social media for those seeking to hold re-elections in her native country.

World discus champion Daniel Stahl has won his last 10 competitions and leads the world this year with 71.37m, his second farthest ever.

Once again, the Swede will take on Lithuania’s 2017 world champion Andrius Gudzius, world bronze medallist Lukas Weisshaidinger of Austria and rising Slovenian star Kristjan Ceh, third on the world list with 68.75.

Four-time world champion Pawel Fajdek is the marquee attraction in the hammer throw but the local focus will fall on 23-year-old Bence Halasz, the 2019 world bronze medallist who improved his career best to 79.88m at the national championships on August 9.

Poland's reigning European champion Wojciech Nowicki, who has thrown 78.52m this year, is also in the field.