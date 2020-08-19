Italy has been announced as the host of the 2021 European Baseball Championship.

Matches are planned in three cities – Turin, Avigliana and Settimo Torinese – for dates to be confirmed in September.

The men's tournament will expand from 12 to 16 teams with Italy poised to host for the first time since 1999.

All three host cities are in the Piedmont region, one of the hardest hit areas of the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would like to congratulate Italy for being awarded with the organising rights of the 2021 European Baseball Championship," said Didier Seminet, the co-President of World Baseball Softball Confederation Europe.

"I'm delighted to see Italy, one of European baseball's pillars, organising our premier event for the first time since 1999.

The tournament is due to expand from 12 teams to 16 ©Getty Images

"I also would like to emphasise how the organisation of the 2021 European Baseball Championship in the Piedmont region, one of the hardest hit in the continent by the COVID-19 outbreak, will demonstrate Italy's capacity to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm very much looking forward to the 36th edition of the European Baseball Championship."

The format for the tournament and the qualification process is due to be announced at a later date.

"This marks Italy's comeback to the top of our discipline not only in sport achievements, but also at the organisational level," said Andrea Macron, the President of the Italian Baseball Softball Federation.

"It will be a year in which our country will be the undisputed centre of the European movement, hosting a series of events, the European Softball Championship and the Under-18 European Baseball Championship."