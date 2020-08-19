The International Ski Federation (FIS) has launched a new competition online entry system for the 2020-2021 winter season.

According to the governing body, the previous system has been "completely overhauled".

Data and information is provided from national teams and industry and technical suppliers to help FIS event organisers run their events.

New features have been introduced based on the requirements of each discipline, while the system can be used on mobile devices.

An additional administrative system is also available for FIS staff to prepare and control certain parameters for the online entry system, in a bid to provide even more flexibility to run the system in future.

The previous online entry system has been overhauled ©Getty Images

A user manual for the system is currently being created with the FIS admitting that issues and questions are expected.

"Congratulations to our IT colleagues Daniel Defago, Ulf Seehase and Uldis Brize on their important engagement to build and launch the new FIS competition online entry system," said FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis.

"We are certain it will be very well received by all stakeholders – everyone relies on the tool for key processes in managing their events and participation."