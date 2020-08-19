The archery department for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has given an updated on its preparations for the Games.

Yuko Okura has worked as the sport manager for archery for Tokyo 2020 since April 2016.

Speaking to the World Archery website, Okura said that there are some positives to be taken from the postponement of the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We now have one more year to prepare," Okura said.

"It's an opportunity to reconsider everything very carefully again.

"Many challenges might come up, but I think it is in a positive way that we have more time to work them through.

"Since we hit pause our team has been discussing the best way forward.

"We need to think of things we can optimise so that the power of sport can give people hope for the future."





In July, it was announced that the competition format would stay the same for the Games, but that services would be reduced to keep on top of rising costs.

That has meant the archery department looking at ways of simplifying how the sport is staged come 2021.

"We look forward to the time the world can come together again and stand united - a celebration of our resilience, of humanity and all the things we will never take for granted again," Okura, who has largely been working from home during the health crisis, said.

However, Okura did recently visit Yumenoshima Park to check on the Olympic archery venue and is optimistic about the Games.

"I'm hoping for this situation to settle as soon as possible and hope everyone stays safe," she added.

"I can't wait to see everyone smiling in Tokyo, and I'm looking forward to the great matches and wonderful performances that will be on display here next year."

Continental qualification tournaments in Oceania, Europe and the Americas are still to be completed and are expected to take place in early 2021.