Canadian ice hockey great Dale Hawerchuk has died at the age of 57 after battling against stomach cancer.

Considered as one of the greatest centres of all time, Hawerchuk is one of only 45 National Hockey League (NHL) players to break the 500 goal barrier.

He currently ranks 20th in the all-time points rankings, with 518 goals and 891 assists for a total of 1,409.

In all, Hawerchuk played 1,188 games in the NHL after being chosen as the first pick in the 1981 draft by the Winnipeg Jets.

After nine seasons with the club he left for Buffalo Sabres, where he spent five more years.

Hawerchuk also represented St. Louis Blues and Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL before his retirement, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

At international level he played a key role in one of Canada's most famous goals.

Dale Hawerchuk began his NHL career with Winnipeg Jets ©Getty Images

In 1987, he tied-up Soviet Union centre Vyacheslav Bykov at a face-off with the score locked at 5-5 in the closing stages of game three of the Canada Cup final.

This allowed Wayne Gretzky to tee up Mario Lemieux for the goal which sealed the title.

Hawerchuk would win the Canada Cup twice, while he claimed World Championship silver in 1989 and bronzes in 1982 and 1986.

Following his retirement, he moved into coaching with Ontario Hockey League side Barrie Colts.

"Dale Hawerchuk was everything we look for at Hockey Canada," a statement from the national governing body said.

"His love for the game and love to compete – as a player, coach and person – was unrivaled.

"We will miss him."