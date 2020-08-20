The International Ski Federation (FIS) has announced that Sarah Hakkarainen Fussek has been promoted to the role of FIS integrity manager.

Fussek has previously served as the anti-doping manager at the governing body.

The FIS said Fussek's new position began in April, when she ended a year-long additional engagement with the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

Fussek has led the initial establishment of the Biathlon Integrity Unit (BIU).

The BIU was set-up to manage all integrity-related matters concerning biathlon, including anti-doping, betting-related issues, ethical breaches and any sort of result manipulation.

The establishment of the BIU was announced in 2018 following an external governance review of the IBU.

Sarah Hakkarainen Fussek led the establishment of the Biathlon Integrity Unit ©IBU

Fussek began her career in results management and the anti-doping whereabouts system at the IBU.

She then worked in various roles at the FIS since 2008.

Anti-doping will remain part of Fussek’s new role, which will also include safeguarding, the prevention of manipulation in sports and the coordination of the Ethics Committee and the integrity hotline.

The FIS say Fussek will also work with the Medical Committee and provide administrative support to the Injury and Prevention Steering Group, as well as the Legal and Safety Committee and the FIS Court.