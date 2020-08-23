World Rugby has reportedly handed a four-year ban to Russian Leonid Kalinin for failing a drugs test.

According to Russia's state news agency TASS, the 23-year-old hooker tested positive for a banned steroid and has been sanctioned by World Rugby's Independent Judicial Committee.

He reportedly attended a national team training camp in Sochi in December, where World Rugby organised drugs testing.

His ban is due to end on February 9 in 2024.

Kalinin plays for Slava Moscow in Russia's top-tier Professional Rugby Premier League.

Russia is considering a bid for the 2027 Rugby World Cup ©Getty Images

He has been capped once for his country after appearing against Namibia in a Nations Cup fixture.

The match, taking place in Uruguay's capital Montevideo, was won 20-0 by Russia.

According to TASS, four Russian rugby players are currently serving doping suspensions.

As well as Kalinin, Vadim Fedchuk, Vyacheslav Ikonnikov and Niko Shamatava are all currently banned, the agency said.

It comes as Russia considers a potential bid for the 2027 World Cup.