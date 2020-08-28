Ice Hockey Australia withdraw from two IIHF World Championships over coronavirus

Ice Hockey Australia has withdrawn two of its national teams from upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia’s men’s under-20 team had been due to compete at the IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Division III event, which is scheduled to take place from January 10 to 17 2021.

The withdrawal leaves six teams due to compete in Mexico City, with the host nation joined by Israel, Turkey, Bulgaria, Chinese Taipei and South Africa.

Australia has also withdrawn from the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship Division II event.

The competition is due to take place at Dumfries in Scotland from January 19 to 22.

Australia's withdrawal leaves Britain facing competition from The Netherlands and Spain.

The coronavirus pandemic and the Australian Government’s travel ban led to the withdrawals.

"No doubt this is an absolute blow to our young players, some of whom are in their last, or only, year of participation in these tournaments," said Miranda Ransome, Ice Hockey Australia President.

"We are saddened and disappointed for all our players and our dedicated staff who give all their time and effort to develop, prepare, coach and manage them at the tournaments."

Ice Hockey Australia highlighted ongoing closed internal borders and prohibited international travel, with the country’s Government indicating travel restrictions could continue into 2021.

Two week quarantine requirements, the lack of availability of insurance related to COVID-19 and the cost of travel were cited as other factors behind the decision.

Ice Hockey Australia said they will assess their participation in three remaining World Championship events, which they are due to participate in between March and April.