Five-time Spanish Winter Olympian María José Rienda has taken a new role at the Sierra Nevada mountain resort, where she will work alongside chief operating officer and International Ski Federation (FIS) Council member Eduardo Valenzuela.

Rienda's new role is as director of the organisation of and preparation for sporting events at Sierra Nevada.

A former Alpine skier who competed at every Winter Games from Lillehammer 1994 until Vancouver 2010, Rienda was previously the Spanish Secretary of State for Sports.

Specialising in giant slalom, all six of Rienda's FIS Alpine World Cup race victories came in the discipline.

Her victories in 2005 were the first Spanish World Cup wins since Blanca Fernández Ochoa in 1991, making her one of the most successful Spanish skiers in history.

Rienda left her position in the Government in January 2020, having held it since June 2018.

"For me it is a privilege working close to Eduardo and benefit from his experience," Rienda said.

"It is really nice to come back home to the ski resort which made me grow first as an athlete in alpine skiing and later, in sports management."

The Sierra Nevada resort, in cooperation with the Spanish Ski Association, organises FIS World Cup events and previously hosted the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in 2017.