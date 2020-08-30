Lotto-Soudal riders Gilbert and Degenkolb out of Tour de France

Lotto-Soudal riders Philippe Gilbert and John Degenkolb have both been ruled out of this year's Tour de France following crashes on the opening stage.

Degenkolb missed the time limit, finishing close to 18 minutes behind Alexander Kristoff, who won the race's opening stage.

A Lotto-Soudal appeal for the German rider to be reinstated was unsuccessful.

Gilbert has suffered a broken kneecap which rules him out of the first Grand Tour of the year, although he did finish the stage a little more than 11 minutes behind the winner.

The 38-year-old Belgian, who has won 11 Grand Tour stages in his career, suffered the same injury in 2018.

Gilbert is additionally a former road race word champion.



"What a disappointment for us," Gilbert said.

"We are both riders who love their sport and job. We always have respect for the races, our team and sponsors.

"We always fight and share the same values. I have big respect for what John did, finishing after a nasty crash, 65 kilometres alone and arriving two minutes out of time limit.

"John gave everything, but got zero respect from the commissaires.

"With the rain and all crashes, at least he deserved the respect to put him in the result, even if, afterwards, he would have been unable to continue.

"So unacceptable."

Degenkolb has won 12 Grand Tour stages.

Now down to just six riders, Lotto-Soudal also had to send two members of staff home pre-race as they tested "non-negative" for coronavirus.

The team's Australian sprint specialist Caleb Ewan, one of the favourites for stage one, also fell, ultimately crossing the line in 19th place.