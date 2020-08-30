Cricket South Africa (CSA) have fired Thabang Moroe, the organisation's former chief executive who was suspended in December 2019, after an independent investigation found him guilty of committing acts of serious misconduct.

Moroe is expected to challenge the decision in court, as reported by ESPN cricinfo.

CSA have not released details of the exact reasons for Moroe's sacking, although they have confirmed that his offences were serious enough to warrant immediate dismissal, without the need for a disciplinary hearing.

If Moroe does challenge the decision, it would make him the third former member of CSA staff to contest their dismissal.

Former chief operating officer Naasei Appiah, who was fired earlier this month, and former head of sales and sponsorship Clive Eksteen, who was sacked in June, are already challenging the decisions through the court system.

Kugandrie Govender, who was named acting chief executive officer on August 26, will continue in the position while CSA search for a more permanent solution following Moroe's sacking.

Govender replaced Jacques Faul, who stood down on August 24.

Faul had held the acting chief executive officer role since Moroe's suspension.

Govender has more than 23 years experience in the corporate sector and Acting President of CSA's Board of Directors Beresford Williams said he believed she was the right person to lead the organisation.

"We believe that Kugandrie is the right person to drive the organisation forward during this period," said Williams.

"Her experience has more than prepared her to fulfil this role with excellence and we are confident that she will propel the many strategic initiatives that CSA undertakes, to inspire and unify our stakeholders, partners, and employees, to continue the work of building the reputation of cricket and more importantly Cricket South Africa, so as to contribute to its sporting competitiveness."

Govender added: "This is a critical time for our organisation and it is crucial for key stakeholders to work together to improve the rating of cricket among those who love, support, and follow the sport and those who have trust in the sport’s ability to unify all South Africans.

"We will work hard to improve the levels of pride amongst our stakeholders and I am humbled to be a part of the collective that commits itself to ensuring that CSA is a federation of which South Africans are proud."

CSA is currently embroiled in something of an administrative crisis as it is without an elected President in Chris Nenzani who resigned three weeks before his term was due to end.

The organisation has also lost one of its five independent directors after Steve Cornelius stood down last week.

It is hoped that these positions will be filled at CSA's Annual General Meeting, scheduled to take place on September 5.