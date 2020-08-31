Ganus warned progress made by RUSADA could be "undone" in letter prior to sacking

Yuri Ganus warned the Russian Olympic and Paralympic Committees the hard work of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) could be "undone by a single decision" prior to the two bodies voting in favour of his sacking as the organisation’s director general last week.

A letter, seen by insidethegames, was sent to Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov and Russian Paralympic Committee counterpart Vladimir Lukin by Ganus.

Ganus warns in the letter that "outstanding results" made by RUSADA in a short space of time could be jeopardised should he be removed from his position.

He cited RUSADA’s efforts to ensure Olympic and Paralympic athletes were able to participate in Pyeongchang 2018 by collecting required samples for invited athletes and reinstating RUSADA’s compliance in 2018.

The compliance status also ensured the reinstatement of the Russian Paralympic Committee’s status.

Efforts to support the Russian Athletics Federation reinstatement process, achieve neutral status for athletes and work on the Russian Biathlon Union restoration process was also cited.

Ganus claimed RUSADA had begun to restore trust with the World Anti-Doping Agency, Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) and the anti-doping groups of the Council of Europe.

He added that RUSADA was currently a "bridge to restore confidence in Russian athletes and Russian sport", which he said was fragile and could be impacted should he be dismissed.

"All this work can be undone by a single decision that is in your hands," Ganus wrote in the letter.

"RUSADA has become not just an organisation that performs professionally its professional functions, such as testing or education, which has really achieved outstanding results, RUSADA has become a part of the world anti-doping system, the centre of the Russian anti-doping system, which has become trusted in the world.

"And this means a lot now, in a positive sense for the Russian sports organisation, just as the loss of this status will mean even more, only in a negative sense."

Both WADA and iNADO have since expressed concerns over the lack of independence of RUSADA, after the ROC and RPC ultimately voted in favour of Ganus’ sacking.

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov was among the recipients of the letter ©Getty Images

WADA being satisfied that RUSADA’s independence is respected and there is no improper outside interference with its operations is among the conditions the Russian agency must meet if it is to be reinstated.

The dismissal of Ganus also coincided with the resignation of his deputy Margarita Pakhnotskaya and Sergey Khrychikov, the independent international expert member of RUSADA’s Supervisory Board.

RUSADA’s founders - the ROC and RPC - approved a recommendation from the organisation’s Supervisory Board to dismiss Ganus on Friday (August 28).

The latest developments at RUSADA are expected to be reviewed by WADA’s Compliance Review Committee, with WADA saying it will continue to monitor the situation with RUSADA’s non-compliance case pending before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

RUSADA lawyer Mikhail Bukhanov has assumed Ganus’ role on a temporary basis.

A permanent replacement is expected to be named within six months.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board had made the recommendation after an audit allegedly revealed a "number of significant irregularities in the financial and economic activities" of the organisation.

Ganus’ letter refuted several of the allegations made.

He claimed the accusation RUSADA did not have internal control has "no sufficient grounds" and said this did "not correspond to reality and contradicts the arguments of the auditor."

Ganus also alleged "arguments about improper use of public funds are not well founded, do not correspond to reality and contradict the arguments and conclusions of the annual audit of the 'FinExpertiza' LLC auditor himself, where the auditor declared and confirmed the intended use of funds."

The former RUSADA director general had also insisted false accusations have been made against him, including claims he wanted to retroactively approve the auditor and the 2018 annual report.

"The represented audit company 'Auditall' was approved by the founders as its annual report had been approved previously for two consecutive years," Ganus’ letter read.

"In addition, this company has been conducting a mandatory audit of RUSADA since 2011, receiving approval from the founders.

"There can be no question of the Director General's affiliation with this organisation.

"Members of the Supervisory Board reviewed the report of this audit organisation and at the end of 2018, before its submission to the founders, and they did not have any questions."

WADA has said it will monitor developments at RUSADA amid concerns over the body's independence ©Getty Images

WADA has said it will monitor developments at RUSADA, which is currently appealing a four-year package of sanctions imposed as punishment for the manipulation of data at the Moscow Laboratory.

Ganus, who was appointed as RUSADA director general in 2017, had warned prior to today’s meeting that his sacking could potentially impact the appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ganus oversaw WADA's controversial reinstatement of RUSADA, after it was declared non-compliant in 2015.

RUSADA was again declared non-compliant by WADA last December after the country was found to have manipulated the Moscow Laboratory data.

Among the sanctions WADA has imposed on RUSADA is a four-year ban on the Russian flag flying at the Olympic Games or any World Championships.

Russia is also set to be stripped of any World Championships it has been awarded hosting rights to.

The sanctions will not come into force until the Court of Arbitration for Sport has rendered its final decision.

Hearings in the case are set to be held between November 2 and 5.