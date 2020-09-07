Former Gambian Chef de Mission and NOC executive director passes away

George Gomez, a Gambian National Olympic Committee (GNOC) Chef de Mission at multiple Games, has passed away at the age of 82.

The sports administrator is best known for his time at the GNOC, where he served as executive director as well as executive secretary, as well as being a former President of the Gambia Football Association (GFA).

He died on September 1, according to The Point.

Gomez served as the executive secretary of the GNOC between 1991 and 2004, before moving into the position of executive director, which he held until 2010.

His roles as Chef de Mission spanned from the Atlanta 1996 Olympics to Beijing 2008.

"We lost one of the pillars of sports because he was a good organiser and administrator," GNOC President Dodou Joof said in an interview with The Point.

"We have lost a sports veteran whose role was to see the development of youth and sports."

@BarrowPresident extends condolences to the Catholic community on the demise of Bishop Emeritus Michael Joseph Cleary and Mr George Gomez. pic.twitter.com/E9ZEGVdNim — State House of The Gambia (@Presidency_GMB) September 3, 2020

Gomez was GFA President from 1990 to 1992, with the national football body since changing its name to the Gambia Football Federation.

Prior to being GFA President, Gomez served as an Executive Committee member of the organisation from 1978 to 1982.

Gomez also acted as GFA secretary general and was once part of the national team, as well as competing in athletics in the 800 metres.

He was part of the Gambian side who defeated Senegal away in Dakar in 1962 - the last time country beat Senegal - at the Kwameh Trophy.

In 1978 and 1979, he also acted as interim coach of the national football team.