Paralympics Australia has launched its "Green and Gold Virtual Seat" campaign in time for the Tokyo 2020 Games, asking the public to support the nation's team with funding.

These seats can be bought for AUD$25 (£13.30/$18.40/€15.60) and are personalised for users to share across social media.

Former Australian netball player Kimberlee Green posted on Twitter her purchase of her seat.

Chief executive of Paralympics Australia Lynne Anderson said funds raised through the campaign would help support athletes to compete on the international stage, as well as help disabled people get into sport.

"Our Green and Gold Virtual Seat campaign is so much more than just a seat at the Games," said Anderson.

"It will not only enable us to nurture our current Paralympic talent, but also help launch the dreams of future Paralympic superstars.

https://t.co/AJK5xEJLE1 Buy your green and gold Virtual Seat today! #ReadySetTokyo



Join me in getting behind our fabulous Australian Paralympic team, watch on Channel 7 August 24 - September 5 — Paralympics Australia CEO (@APC_CEO) August 8, 2021

"Our goal is to advance the Paralympic Movement and Para-sports within Australia, whilst working to create a more inclusive society.

"This means our efforts are not solely focused on the elite.

"From a grassroots level, we collaborate with Governments, sporting bodies and the community to recognise and develop future Paralympians."

At the time of writing, Paralympics Australia has raised over AUD$38,000 (£20,200/$27,900/€23,800) of the target AUD$500,000 (£265,000/$367,000/€313,000).

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to take place from August 24 to September 5.