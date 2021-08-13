The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has released the latest baseball world rankings following the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The governing body awarded a total of 1,239 points towards the rankings based on the final standings of the tournament in Japan, where the sport made its first Olympic appearance since Beijing 2008.

The hosts took gold and as a result were awarded 375 points to cement their status as the number one ranked team with 4,290 points.

South Korea has climbed to its highest-ever ranking, at number two in the world with 3,423 points, surpassing now third-placed team Chinese Taipei on 3,315 points.

Number four side United States has 3,077 points and are unchanged after gaining 308 more following their defeat to Japan in the final at Tokyo 2020.

Munetaka Murakami scored a home run against the United States to help Japan win the gold medal match 2-0 at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Mexico, who have 2,270 points, are also unmoved and remain in fifth position in the rankings after being awarded 38 points for finishing last in Tokyo.

Following the nation's bronze medal, the Dominican Republic has climbed to number six in the world with 2,063 points, tying its highest-ever ranking, as number seven Australia fall one place on 1,946.

Eighth-placed The Netherlands, who are Europe's top-ranked baseball nation with 1,740 points, and world number nine Canada, on 1,713 points, each have advanced one place in the rankings, while number 10 Venezuela holds its position with 1,619 points.

Baseball has featured at the Olympic Games on 14 occasions.

Cuba is the most successful country in the sport's Olympic tournaments with three victories.

The country won gold at Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Athens 2004, while also finishing as runners-up at Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008.