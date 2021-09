Tereza Fišerová managed to pull off an unexpected victory over Olympic champion Jessica Fox to win the women's C1 gold medal and the overall title at the season-ending International Canoe Federation (ICF) Slalom World Cup in Pau in France.

The Czech 23-year-old won her first World Cup race after a run of four second-place finishes and three bronze medals.

Fox was rapid on the course, but indiscipline cost her dear as she conceded four penalty seconds.

In the end, the Australian was 1.45sec behind Fišerová as she had to settle on silver while German Elena Apel came third.

"It is really amazing," Fišerová said.

"I cannot understand this is possible.

"I am really happy.

"It is everything.

"I am very nervous before my start, but in the finish I crossed fingers for Jessica and the other girls, because I wish podium for other girls."

The win in Pau, where double points were awarded, meant Fišerová topped the overall World Cup standings.

She ended the season four points ahead of Fox and Apel was third.

In the men's C1, Rio 2016 gold medallist Denis Gargaud-Chanut of France produced a clean run, with no penalties, to clock in 0.16sec quicker than Tokyo 2020 champion Benjamin Savšek of Slovenia.

"It was a great final run," said Gargaud-Chanut.

Denis Gargaud-Chanut finished the course in a rapid 101.4sec ©ICF

"Two positive things are that I did technically some good things and I am happy for it.

"The second good thing was that there was public here to cheer for us, and it was a really nice experience.

"Like a big race, like a World Championships.

"It's really nice to see the public back."

The Frenchman's victory meant he was also crowned as the overall World Cup champion to accompany his recent European Championships win.

"That was my goal," Gargaud-Chanut added.

"I am really happy so far with the season.

"But the World Championships is still the big event, major event.

"Now I need to rest and focus for the worlds."

The Netherlands' Martina Wegman stormed to victory in the women's extreme slalom final and was closely followed by Brazil's Ana Satila and Fox in second and third, respectively.

The German Caroline Trompeter - a world champion in the discipline at this venue in 2017 - was fourth in the final, but that was good enough to take the overall title.

The men's extreme slalom race followed directly after with Spain's Joan Crespo pipping Czech Vít Přindiš to the post while Italy's Christian De Dionigi rounded out the top three.

Přindiš topped the end-of-season standings, adding the title to the K1 crown he won yesterday.

The 2021 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships are set to take place from September 22 to 26 in Bratislava in Slovakia.