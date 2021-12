IPC to cease acting as international federation for 10 sports by end of 2026

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will cease to act as the international federation for 10 sports by the end of 2026 as it seeks to move away from accusations of conflicting interests.

The announcement came at the organisation's 20th General Assembly which is being held online from December 11 to 12.

The proposal aims for Alpine skiing, athletics, biathlon, cross country skiing, dance sport, ice hockey, powerlifting, shooting, snowboarding and swimming to be independently governed, with an aspirational deadline of the end of 2026.

"This role, and the structure created to operationalise it, has created perceptions of conflict of interest, disparity in the application of resources, a sense of unfairness between the IPC Sports and those which are not and confusion about the IPC’s role, all of which is impacting its reputation," read an IPC report.

"These perceptions are acknowledged as the IPC currently spends approximately one third of its time and money on the IPC Sports.

"However, the IPC Sports bring in approximately 20 per cent of the IPC’s revenue so there is a balancing of costs and benefits."

The separation will occur with each sport either establishing a stand-alone entity, joining an existing non-disabled federation or becoming part of another organisation.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons detailed that the body would no longer act as the international federation for 10 sports by the end of 2026 ©Getty Images

An internal division of the IPC, entitled the World Para Sports Unit, will be formed to manage the process.

It will be operationally independent from the IPC with its own board and staff.

"Updating the governance structures and adopting a new Constitution will ensure the IPC remains a world leading sports’ organisation and is well placed for the future," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"In the new Constitution we redefine our purpose as an organisation, increase accountability and transparency, and take measures to further ensure the IPC is a membership-focussed organisation."

At the General Assembly, the IPC awarded the Paralympic Order to Paul Bird, Rita van Driel, Greg Nugent and Yasushi Yamawaki at the organisation's General Assembly which began online today.

The Paralympic Order is the highest accolade that someone can win within the Paralympic Movement.

The Orders are set to be presented to each recipient at the 2022 IPC Membership Gathering.

Australian Bird competed in swimming and athletics at the 1980 and 1984 Paralympic Games, winning two gold medals and one silver.

He has served as the President of the Oceania Paralympic Committee for the last 15 years.

Van Driel of The Netherlands is a coach and administrator and has been an IPC Governing Board member at large since 2009.

Britain's Nugent made the Paralympic documentary Rising Phoenix and worked at London 2012 as the Games' brand, marketing and culture director.

The final recipient, Yamawaki of Japan, was vice-president of Tokyo 2020 and has been an IPC Governing Board member at large since 2013.

IPC Governing Board member at large Rita van Driel was one of the four recipients of the Paralympic Order ©Getty Images

"With the Paralympic Order this year we pay homage to four people who the Paralympic Movement is indebted to," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"Paul Bird and Rita van Driel are both educationists, and their tireless volunteering work has ensured that thousands of Para athletes have had opportunities to excel in sport, while the impact of their technical expertise will be felt for generations to come.

"Thanks to his work on London 2012 and with the amazing Rising Phoenix, Greg Nugent took the Paralympic Movement and our athletes to invaluable new audiences.

"And Yasushi Yamawaki’s adept negotiation skills helped ensure that the most important Paralympic Games in history took place when many doubted it was possible.

"The Paralympic Order is reserved for those who have gone above and beyond for the Paralympic Movement, and these four individuals have certainly done that."