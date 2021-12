Chairman of the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) Viktor Huszár has said the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) focus on youth-driven sport will greatly benefit teqball, with the governing body hoping to be part of the programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Speaking to insidethegames exclusively at the Teqball World Championships here at the Gliwice Arena in Poland, the chairman used the recommendations of surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing for LA28 as examples of the direction the IOC were going in.

"I think the IOC has rightfully chosen the path to include youth-driven sports," said Huszár to insidethegames.

"Surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing, breakdancing - this is a new generation of sport.

"I think if you ask anyone in the world what are the top non-Olympic youth-driven sports, teqball would probably be the first.

"I am curious to see how the Olympic Movement will look like in a couple of years.

"They limit the quota, but recently there are sports that are being removed.

"Right now, the Olympism is also going to change - in this change, we see space for teqball too."

Weightlifting was one of three traditional Olympic sports not recommended by the IOC for Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

The IOC did not recommend boxing, modern pentathlon and weightlifting to be part of the programme for LA28, meaning these traditional Olympic sports must apply to be part of the Games in seven years.

Surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing were part of the 2028 programme put forward by the IOC.

Huszár stated that the relationship with the organisation is important to achieving these goals, as well as developing the sport worldwide - with the United States an example of where teqball can excel.

"It's very important for a country that is very open-minded in sport," he said.

"There is a lot of good signs in the US and we believe that if the US team has university contests and more major events, we are going to attract more overseas athletes to join the US competitions as well."

One of the positive signs for FITEQ is a programme finalised by LA28 and the City of Los Angeles that mentions teqball as one of the sports that would benefit.

Huszár also noted the growth of women's football, which could help teqball rise as a result.

Although its inclusion in the Games is one of the Hungarian's great hopes, he sees success in the sport beyond that.

"We work together with the IOC, we want this to be a mutual success globally and I hope that leads to teqball being an Olympic sport," he added.

"But we don't do that for the Olympics, we do it because this is a dream.

"If one day we have 206 National Federations (NFs) at the Teqball World Championships and it’s not an Olympic sport, I will be happy."

The COVID-19 pandemic put pressure on all sports organisations, including FITEQ, who did not hold a World Championships in 2020 - but Huszár believes the sport must go forward now that it has a health protocol, with an eye on improving the coverage of the sport.

The Teqball World Championships concluded today, after starting on Wednesday (December 8) ©Getty Images

"In 2020 we didn’t have one, so that’s why we decided whatever happens we will just go forward and do it this year," said Huszár about the World Championships.

"I think all new sports have a challenge to survive in the last couple of years.

"Even existing traditional sports struggled, but teqball is alive and is still the world's fastest-growing sport.

"Without events without World Championships, it's not a sport.

"It's been successful now even with a limited number of countries that it doesn't matter in the future if there’s COVID or not.

"We are not going to do anymore cancellations unless it's incredibly impacting the athletes.

"We have a bubble system for the athletes and daily testing for COVID-19.

"The utmost care is here and the Polish Government requirements for entry like vaccination and testing helps so it's a double safety layer."

Looking towards the 2022 Championships as this year's edition comes to a close, Huszár said he hoped to see more than 100 NFs participate, but also, see all members for the General Assembly, which is being held virtually tomorrow.