The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has confirmed Britain as the hosts of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals at the Emirates Arena this November, confirming the line-up for the tournament in the process.

It makes it the fourth time the United Kingdom will hold the competition, but the first of them to take place in Scotland.

London held the first edition of the event - then known as the Federation Cup - in 1963, followed by Eastbourne in 1977 and Nottingham in 1991.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) is to organise the event which will see the 12 best national teams in women's tennis compete for the crown.

The Russian Tennis Federation are the defending champions, but will not compete after the ITF suspended Russia and Belarus in response to their involvement in the invasion of Ukraine.

Runners-up from 2021 Switzerland return, as do losing semi-finalists Australia and the United States.

Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Slovakia and Spain complete the 2022 line-up.

"We are delighted to be bringing the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals to Glasgow," said ITF President David Haggerty.

"The LTA presented a very impressive bid as part of a competitive hosting process.

"They have successfully hosted Davis Cup ties in Glasgow, and we look forward to having the women's World Cup of tennis take place in front of passionate tennis fans from around the world in an electric atmosphere, at the culmination of the women's tennis season."

It is part of the LTA's focus to get more women playing tennis in the UK, using the Billie Jean King Cup Finals as a platform to promote the sport.

Emma Raducanu is Britain's top-ranked women's singles player, followed by Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter.

Tara Moore and Sam Murray Sharan are ranked first and second in the doubles rankings.

Britain has never won the Billie Jean King Cup, finishing second on four occasions.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals are scheduled to take place from November 8 to 13.