The Brazilian Taekwondo Confederation (CBTKD) has targeted success at this year's South American Games after naming a strong squad for the event in Paraguay.

Five of the eight athletes named for the kyorugi events in capital city Asunción sit in the top 10 of the world rankings in their respective weight divisions.

The men's squad includes 2019 World Championship bronze medallist Paulo Melo at under-58 kilograms, and Lima 2019 Pan American Games gold medallist Edival Pontes at under-68kg.

Henrique Fernandes has been picked at under-80kg and world and Pan American Games silver medallist Ícaro Miguel Soares will enter at over-80kg.

In the women's events, Pan American Games silver medallist Talisca Reis will fight at under-49kg and Sandy Macedo enters at under-57kg.

World bronze medallist and Pan American Games champion Milena Titoneli will fight at under-67kg and Gabrielle Siqueira enters at over-67kg.

"Brazil is going very strong for this competition," said CBTKD technical director Henrique Precioso.

Pan American Games gold medallist Edival Pontes will be part of the men's squad in Paraguay ©Getty Images

"Of the eight athletes called up, five are in the top 10 in the world rankings in their categories.

"Our expectation is the best possible so that we can represent Brazilian taekwondo in Asunción very well."

Pontes, Soares and Titoneli all competed for Brazil at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The South American Games are scheduled to take place between October 1 and 15, with taekwondo scheduled for October 5, 6 and 7.

Brazil will also compete in poomsae taekwondo in Asunción - selecting Alex Arruda for the men's event and Lina Bacelar for the women's.