A delegation from the International Surfing Association (ISA) visited Santiago, host of the 2023 Pan American Games, and approved the sport's location for next year's event.

The ISA technical team, which completed an assessment visit to the Chilean capital, confirmed the surfing venue will be in Pichilemu at the Punta de Lobos break.

The ISA delegation visiting Santiago included executive director Robert Fasulo, director of event operations Harrison Robbs, SUP race director Anthony Vela, technical director Erik Krammer and director of sport and athlete relations Megan Burns.

They were also joined by the surfing sport manager of Santiago 2023, Trinidad Segura.

Segura is from Pichilemu and has experience in running international events at the Punta de Lobos break.

"Pichilemu is renowned in the surfing world as one of the best breaks in South America, so we're excited for our athletes to have the opportunity to compete there in the 2023 Pan American Games," said ISA President Fernando Aguerre.

"We're grateful to the Santiago 2023 organisers and Panam Sports for accommodating surfing in this new location.

Punta de Lobos is set to host the surfing competitions at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games ©ISA

"As a major multi-sport international event, the Pan American Games are hugely important to the ISA as we accelerate the growth and appeal of all surfing disciples around the world.

"We're especially happy to stage SUP surfing and racing again as we continue to invest to develop this increasingly popular sport and take it to a growing global audience.

"Santiago 2023 will also be a key moment in our journey to qualify two shortboard surfing Olympians for Paris 2024.

"So our event at the Pan Ams will be hotly contested with the continent’s best surfers set to thrill audiences with amazing displays of high-performance surfing."

Santiago 2023, set to take place from October 20 to November 5 next year, is due to be surfing's second appearance at the Games following its debut at Lima 2019 and is set to feature four disciplines – shortboard, longboard, stand-up (SUP) surfing, and SUP racing.

The ISA expects a total of 88 athletes to compete in Santiago next year, with the top finishing eligible male and female in the shortboard event to earn a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Surfing in 2024 will be held on the French Polynesia island of Tahiti at the Teahupo’o reef break.